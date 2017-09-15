Robbinston- Darrald M. Mitchell passed away September 5, 2017 at Eastern Maine Medical Center from lung cancer. He was surrounded by his family.

Mitch was survived by his wife Deanna Mitchell, mother Marguette Dow, sisters Linda Lambert, Brenda Hopkins, children Chris Mitchell, Gwen Birtchfield, Michelle Turcott, Randy Fullerton, Todd Fullerton, Tim Fullerton and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mitch spent his childhood in Pittsfield as a country boy and after high school went to boot camp at Paris Island. Inevitably he ended up in Vietnam. None of which he had to do because he was an only son. While in country he earned a long list of medals one of which was a Purple Heart.

After the war and some carousing he ended up in Baileyville and worked and retired from the G.P. Paper Mill. Mitch was the State Senior Vice Commander of the Department of Maine VFW where he would have become State Commander for 2018-2019, an honor which he was proudly looking forward to for the VFW and the State of Maine.

Mitch was a proud American and a proud marine. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

There will be a grave side service with full military honors September 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brewer Cemetery on the Brewer Road in Robbinston.