Houlton - Lois Irene (Phelan) Downing, 94, of Houlton, died Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Ross Manor in Bangor, after a long illness with her family by her side. She was born July 19, 1923, in Calais, the daughter of Leo and Clara (Abbott) Phelan. Lois graduated from Calais Academy with Honors in 1940 and following graduation she attended The Holy Rosary Commercial College in St. Stephen. She later moved to Meridan, CT to work, and after her father’s death she returned to Calais to help with the family business. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Milton Downing, brothers, Leo, Harold, Edward and Paul Phelan originally of Calais. She is survived by a sister Jean Cavanagh of Manchester, NH, a daughter Kathy Hall and partner Michael Dunbar of Brewer, two sons, Matthew Downing of Calais, Paul Downing and his wife Linda of Wakefield, MA, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Dunn Funeral Home. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Visitation Church with Father Kent Ouellette celebrant. Interment will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Smyrna Street. The family invites relatives and friends to a reception at the Parish Center immediately following the burial. Those who wish to remember Lois in a special way may make gifts in her memory payable to St. Mary of the Visitation Church in c/o Dunn Funeral Home, 11 Park St. Houlton, ME 04730. Online condolences and guest book: dunnfuneral.com.