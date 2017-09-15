Springvale and Calais – Myron A. Peaslee, 91, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 at his son’s home in Springvale. Myron was born in Somerville, ME on June 9, 1926, son of Clifton and Lucy (Hisler) Peaslee. After graduating from high school, Myron enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country during WWII. He served as a Machinist Mate and was honorably discharged in July, 1946. When he returned home he went to work for the Maine Department of Transportation for 42 years until his retirement in 1988.

After retirement, he traveled and finally settled in Florida in 2003. In 2017, he returned to Maine to live with his son, Tim, in Springvale.

In addition to his parents, Myron was predeceased by his third wife, Mildred “Mim” (Comstock) Peaslee; his second wife Hope Leeman Peaslee; and first wife, Marion Sabattus Hinson; two sisters, Rachel O’Quinn and Annie Chase; and a brother Marshall Peaslee. Surviving are his three sons, David Peaslee of Farmington, Dale Peaslee of Auburn, and Timothy Peaslee of Springvale; one granddaughter Sarah Gaudet, Greene; one brother, Philip Peaslee of Jefferson, three sisters, Betty Teabo of MA, Veneta Farina of MA, and Gail Salway of CT; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend Ruth Sherrard.

A private graveside service will be held at Calais Cemetery. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.