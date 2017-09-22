Crawford – Connor Whitaker Ireland, 19, died September 11, 2017 resulting from death by suicide. Although it had been stated that Connor battled years of depression, this was simply untrue. What Connor suffered from was a surfeit of LIFE! Crazy, beautiful, tumultuous, topsy-turvy, unpredictable, everyday life. That life, combined with Connor’s overwhelming capacity to feel deeply and to love even more deeply, is what led him to tragedy.

Born on March 12, 1998, in Bangor to Stephanie Whitaker and Darren Ireland. Connor spent his childhood being a typical boy, playing outside, getting dirty and following around Brandon Ireland, who in Connor’s eyes was the best big brother ever. He spent his days hunting and fishing, tricking out his truck, listening to music, riding the back roads with his buddies, and hanging out by a campfire with his friends. Connor was a proud graduate from Woodland High School, Class of 2017. He was a devoted volunteer for both Princeton and Baileyville Fire Departments.

He will be sadly missed by his parents, Stephanie Whitaker-Seavey and her husband John of Crawford and Darren Ireland of Baileyville; his brother, Brandon Ireland of Baileyville; grandmothers, Nanny Roxy Whitaker of Alexander and Wilma Ireland of Baileyville; grandfather, Pike Seavey of Alexander; step-brother, Jason Seavey and his wife Colleen of Plymouth; step-sister, Jessica McGinley of Crawford; niece, Erin McGinley; Auntie Moe, Maureen James of Big Lake Township; uncle, Scott Ireland of Vasselboro; cousins who were more like brothers, Benjamin and Andrew James; special friends, James Lee and his fiancée Rachel Candelmo and Noah Southard; and many other special friends that enjoyed his zest for adventure. Connor was predeceased by his grandfathers, Papa Bill Whitaker and Roy Ireland and his uncle Scott James.

A Celebration of Connor’s life was held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16th at Woodland High School in Baileyville with Pastor Keith Moody officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Connor’s memory may be made to either Baileyville Fire Department, PO Box 370, Baileyville, ME 04694 or Princeton Fire Department, PO Box 408, Princeton, ME 04668. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com