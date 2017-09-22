ELVIRA D. FARRAR

Baileyville – Elvira Deborah Farrar, 89, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Eastport Memorial Nursing Home. Elvira was born in Baileyville on December 14, 1927, daughter of Frank and Deborah (Day) Harriman. She was a member of People’s United Methodist Church in Baileyville. Elvira loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Chester Farrar; her son Raymond Farrar Sr.; great-grandson Ryan Farrar; two sisters, Doris Mitchell and her husband Melvin, and Esther Wheelock; and four brothers, Frank Harriman and wife Grace, George Harriman and wife Florence, Alonzo Harriman and wife Grace, and Raymond Harriman. Surviving are her grandson, Raymond “Red” Farrar and wife Michelle of Gorham; five great-grandchildren, Michael Scott and wife Samantha, Brittany Farrar, Timmy Farrar, Meghan Farrar and Nathanael Smith; a great-great granddaughter, Kaelyn Scott; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service was held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Calais Cemetery. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.