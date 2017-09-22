You are hereHome › Obituaries › LUCY ELEANOR DAMON (STARRATT) ›
Post date:Friday, September 22, 2017 - 9:08am
Lucy (Starratt) Damon of Abington, MA and Robbinston, ME, September 13, age 86, Loving wife of the late Donald F. Damon; Loving mother of Randall Damon and wife Mary, Donna Veneau and husband Andrew, and the late Robert and Alan Damon.
Loving sister of Louise Rhoads and the late Mildred Dietz; 4 grandchildren and 8 grandchildren.
There was a memorial service for Lucy Damon on Saturday, September 19, 2017 at the Robbinston Historical Society Visitor’s Center following.