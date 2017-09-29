Baileyville – Elgin D. McGaw, 79, died Monday, September 18, 2017 at home with his wife by his side. Elgin was born February 10, 1938 in Topsfield to Linwood and Vera (Rhoades) McGaw. He attended elementary school in Topsfield and was a proud graduate of Lee Academy in Lee, Maine. Elgin served in the U.S. Army as an M.P. from 1961 to 1963. Upon returning home he married Catherine J. Prescott on September 25, 1965 in Baileyville. They enjoyed almost 52 years together. Elgin worked as a pipefitter for Georgia Pacific, a truck driver for Murray Laplant Inc., H.J. Clark Inc., and Orland Dwelley and Son before returning to Georgia Pacific as a scaler and then retiring in 2008. Elgin enjoyed working outside. For years he operated his own dump truck and tractor on the weekends and was happiest when he was driving or operating. He liked to work on his equipment and spent his last day on earth doing body work on his pickup.

In addition to his parents, Elgin was predeceased by his sisters, Rachael Noyes and Donna Shaw and his brother, Dale McGaw as well as his cousins, Robert McGaw and Carl McGaw. Elgin is survived by his wife, Catherine McGaw, his son and daughter-in-law, Darin and Kathryn McGaw, his son Brett McGaw and his grandchildren, Alec and Laurel McGaw, all of Baileyville, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 23rd at Woodland Cemetery, Baileyville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elgin’s memory to Lee Academy Alumni Association, 26 Winn Rd., Lee, ME 04455. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.