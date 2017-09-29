Joeseph E. McKeel, 70, passed away September 20, 2017 after a tough battle with cancer. He was born in Laurence Harbor, NJ. He is survived by his wife Mel (Carmella Perno) McKeel of 47 years, his children Jennifer St Peter of Princeton, ME and Jason J. McKeel and his wife Janet of Conroe, TX; his sister Charlotte McKeel of Whiting, NJ; his grandchildren Levi St Peter of Dearborn Heights. MI; Shelby, Kaitlin and Brianna McKeel of Conroe, TX. His brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law George Eckelson, Freehold, NJ; RoseAnn and Charles Hendricks of Colts Neck, NJ; Tina Bailey of Jacksonville, FL; Geraldine and Joseph Villa of Port Monmouth, NJ; Francine and Daniel Herrick of Lincroft, NJ; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Joe was a graduate of Madison Twp High School, attended Rutgers University and completed an apprenticeship as a journeyman pipefitter with Union Carbide, Bound Brook, NJ.

Joe had many jobs. He was a pipefitter and eventually became a supervisor at Union Carbide. He was a Maine Guide. He had many different positions in the Princeton area. We the family would like to thank Dr. Peter Wilkinson and his lovely staff for all they did for Joe. At Joe's request, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements are with Mays Funeral Home of Calais, ME.