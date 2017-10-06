ROY EUGENE QUINN

Dennysville - 81 died surrounded by his family with lots of love on the date of September 30, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital Bangor, Maine.

He was born October 11, 1935. The son of Portia Quinn of Eastport, Maine. Roy grew up in Pembroke, ME. Roy was a lifetime Red Sox fan and a great fan of local sports. A highlight in his life was watching his Calais Blue Devil grandson Tyler and his team win the Class C Boys’ Basketball State Championship in 2015.

He was a very hard worker who worked many years at the Woolen Mill in Quoddy Village, The Mearl Corporation in Eastport and blueberry factories.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline Quinn and her children Charline, Wayne and Raymond. He is also survived by two step-daughters Vera J. Francis and Dorothy A. Francis and her significant other Patty Mcleroy, daughter Grace Farley and wife Khris Farley, son Roy J. Quinn and spouse Russell Coombs, son Joseph M. Quinn and partner Winthrop A. Harrington and daughter Justina Niles and husband Mike Niles. Also survived by sisters Mary and husband Harlan Roe and sister Rena Stackhouse and husband Bob.

He is also survived by his very special grandchildren Joseph H. Soctomah, Brandon Niles, Tanika Niles, Tyler Niles and three great-grandchildren. He is survived by great friends Anthony Phelps and Dana Morey.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Pat Quinn, Raymond Quinn Sr., Pearl Mcgavey, Doris Blake and Ramona Champagne. He was also predeceased by his foster parents Thomas and Nina Wentworth.

A graveside burial will be Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Clarkside Cemetery on Leighton Point Road in Pembroke, ME. Officiated by Pastor Gary Look.