SANDRA N. HILL

Calais – Sandra Nina Hill, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. Sandra was born in Calais on April 15, 1935, daughter of Lawrence and Gwendolyn (Gardiner) Johnstone.

Sandra started working as a C.N.A. at the age of 13 and graduated from Calais Academy, Class of 1954. In 1955, she married Robert Hill and later worked as a telephone operator for many years. Wanting to go back into the medical field, Sandra earned her L.P.N. degree at the age of 45. Sandra was proud to have attended Washington County Community College at the age of 81, taking a course in creative writing. She was a member of Calais United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, International Quilter’s Guild, Calais Hospital Auxiliary, Orion Chapter #45 O.E.S., and PAWS Humane Society. Sandra loved her dogs, quilting, camping, and above all else, spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by all for her charm and sassy wit.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert; a brother Lawrence “Skippy” Johnstone; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lou and Mary Hill, and Norma Casey Hill. Surviving are her three children, Robert B. Hill of Pensacola, FL, Marcia Carlow and husband Danny of Calais, and Leroy P. Hill of Whidbey Island, WA; seven grandchildren, Desiree McDonald, Bobbie Jean Johnson and fiancé Robert, Emily Martin and husband Corey, Erin Esposito and husband Trevor, Ashely Sainte and husband Carl, Leroy Hill Jr. and fiancé Martina, and Felecia Hill; 12 great-grandchildren, Autumn, Sparrow, Michael, Sophia, Sarah Jean, Reinah, Cassidy, Kairi, Aiden, Skylynn, Grayson and Jude; two sisters, Deborah Snow of Baileyville and Judith Stevens of Machias; a brother Bruce Johnstone of Madison, KY; a brother-in-law Phil Hill of Houlton; and many nieces, nephews, close friends, and her “quilting crew”.

The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Wilkinson and all the medical teams at Calais Regional Hospital, Marshall Manor, Down East Community Hospital, VA Rehab Center of Bangor, Community Health & Counseling Hospice, and a special thanks to Dr. Dixon and the staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Red Beach Cemetery in Calais. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.