LAWRENCE (LARRY) BAILEY MARCH 19, 1943 - OCTOBER 15, 2017

Big Lake TWP - Larry E. Bailey (74) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his beloved and devoted wife of 54 years, Lana (Libby) Bailey who also was his faithful and loyal caretaker. Two sons Richard Bailey and wife Annette of Manchaug, Massachusetts, and their two children Joe and Gabrielle of Manchaug, Mass. Brent Bailey and wife Cindy of Princeton, Maine and their two children Ted and Calli Bailey of Bradley, Maine and Gina Bailey of Princeton, Maine. He leaves behind two very special great grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Clara and Colton. He leaves behind two brothers Clayton and wife Connie of Princeton and Brad and wife Cyntia of Florida. A sister - in - law Sandra Bailey of Grand Lake Stream. Also a special cousin, Bryce with whom he spent a lot of time and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Frank and Ruth Bailey, Larry was predeceased by two brothers Roland and Harry Bailey and a brother-in-law Rodney Libby, a grandson Jeremy Richard Bailey and mother-in -law Edith Libby.

Other than a few years spent working at the chip-n-saw mill, he spent most of his life working in the woods where he belonged. Larry was also a registered Maine guide, part-time carpenter, caretaker and canoe builder. His other passions included perch fishing, and aggravating anyone he could.

Larry will be missed by all who knew him.

To fulfill Larry's wishes, there will only be a graveside service to be held at a later date.