STANLEY C. SHERRARD

Charlotte – Stanley Crompton Sherrard, 98, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at Calais Regional Hospital. Stanley was born in Charlotte on December 8, 1918, son of Harry and Alfretta (Crompton) Sherrard.

Stanley worked for the local sardine factories in Eastport and Lubec. He loved to garden and had a roadside stand in Baring for many years.

In addition to his parents, Stanley was predeceased by his siblings, Evelyn Personnia, Ivan, Armand, Coburn, Arden and Milton Sherrard; and a half-brother Forrest B. Perkins. Surviving is his special nephew, Calvin Sherrard of Charlotte; many other nieces and nephews; and a special friend David Rowe of Charlotte.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Round Pond Cemetery in Charlotte. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.