CHARLES RICHARD HARRIMAN

Codyville Plt - Charles R. Harriman, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 21st, 2017 at EMEC in Bangor, Maine due to complications.

He was born on September 13, 1944 in Princeton, Maine.

He was predeceased by his father Richard Charles Harriman, his brother James Harriman and his wife Laura (Stoddard) Harriman, his son Andrew Wayne Harriman and his grandson Alan Jacob Lindsay.

He is survived by his mother Edwina (Blake) Harriman, brothers Ronald Harriman of Topsfield, Paul Harriman and his wife Beth Clifford of Perry, Maine, one sister Rosalie (Harriman) Miles and her husband David Miles of Norway, Maine. Many special nieces and nephews that he loved very much. His wife Diana Rose (Beach) Harriman, his remaining children; Son Richard Harriman, wife Karen (Zucatti) Harriman of Topsfield, her daughter Brittany Lynn Kerekes and husband Joseph Kerekes and her grandson Stryker Kerekes of Littleton. His daughter Stephanie (Harriman) Lindsay and husband Ricky Lindsay of Carroll Plt. Their daughters Brittany Lindsay of Medway and Morgan Lindsay of Carroll Plt. and great-grandson Daniel Ray Rouse of Medway; special daughter-in-law Cheryl (Gebo) Harriman and his granddaughter Johanna Rose Harriman of Calais Maine. He started working for his dad driving truck in his teens and moved on owning his own trucks for many years. He worked for local companies such as LaPlant’s, LR Hamilton, Wanna Be Trucking and much much more.

His hobbies were woodworking and he enjoyed working with his tractors. He loved going camping with family and friends.

The most important thing he liked to do was spend time with his granddaughters and great-grandsons.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Codyville Plt. Cemetery in Codyville with Rev. Greg Hewitt and Rev. Raymond Morse. There will be a celebration of life with refreshments afterwards at the East Range II in Topsfield.