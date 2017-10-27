Lincoln Frederick Gayton, SKI, USN, Retired, 85 of Calais, Maine, died October 16, 2017. He was born in St. Stephen, N.B., Canada, April 16, 1932, the son of George E. and Helen B. (Harvell) Gayton.



He attended Milltown Grammar School and was graduated from Calais Memorial High in 1949. He graduated from Holy Rosary Commercial School in 1950 and moved to Fort Fairfield, where he lived with his brother John and his wife Kay and son William. From 1950 to 1952, Lincoln was employed as a bookkeeper at the Aroostook Equipment Co.



Lincoln joined the U.S. Navy on June 14, 1952. He served aboard the U.S.S. League Island (AKS-30); U.S.S. Cacapon (AO-52) and U.S.S. Shangri- La (CVA-38). He also served at the Brooklyn, NY, USN Receiving Station and at the Supreme Headquarters, Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Paris, France. He was honorably discharged April 24, 1963. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a patriot.



He graduated from Husson College, Bangor, in 1967, receiving a B.S. in accounting. Mr. Gayton then joined the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare Audit Agency in Boston, Mass., later transferring to their Hartford, Conn. Branch office. In 1977, Lincoln transferred to the U.S. Department of Interior where he was a financial analyst with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Juneau, Alaska until his retirement in 1987. He was the recipient of many awards and accomplishments during his 31 years of government service. Subsequent to his retirement, Lincoln returned to Calais and became an avid reader and a tinkerer extraordinaire.



Mr. Gayton was a Life Member of the America’s Legion Post 3 of Calais: Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 6, Bangor, and The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7738 of Calais. He was also a member of the Retired Enlisted Men’s Association: Fleet Reserve Association and the AARP.



Lincoln was never married. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, and a nephew. He is survived by his nephew William Gayton, Ph.D., of Portland; a niece in Canada; two grand-nieces; four grand-nephews; an aunt and numerous cousins. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Walter & Leona Juranty of Perry and Vickie L. Gayton of Portland for the care and comfort they provided him.



At Lincoln’s request there will be no visiting hours. A funeral service will be conducted in the spring at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Calais Free Library or The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 346, Augusta, Me 04330-0346.