VIRGINIA M. WALKER

Robbinston – Virginia May Walker, 88, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Robbinston Bridge Home. Virginia was born in Cooper on March 16, 1929, daughter of Fred and Ethel (Dodge) Clark.

After high school, Virginia went to nursing school, graduating from Eastern Maine School of Nursing, Class of 1949. On April 18, 1950, she married Ewal G. Walker in Bangor. She was a member of Perry Congregational Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, playing cards, and her pets.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her beloved husband Ewal Walker; and her siblings William Clark, Nellie Clark and Beatrice Crooker. Surviving are her daughter, Lea Sullivan and husband Joseph of Bangor; two grandchildren, Katherine and Matthew Sullivan, both of Bangor; four great-grandchildren; two nephews; a niece; and her faithful canine companion Susie.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Perry Congregational Church. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery, Cooper. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com