JEAN E. WOODSIDE

Calais – Jean Elizabeth Woodside, 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at a Bangor nursing home. Jean was born in St. Stephen, NB on April 11, 1932, daughter of Lawrence and Ethel (Cook) Crompton.

She graduated from St. Stephen High School in 1949 and went to work for Ganong’s for many years. Jean and her husband moved to Calais in 1959 and had seven children. In 1978 she went to work at Calais Regional Hospital, retiring in 1998 with 20 years of service. Jean was a member of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Calais and loved attending church on Sunday. She volunteered at the Irene Chadbourne Ecumenical Food Pantry for many years. Jean loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins.

In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ellen Nixon of St. George, NB; son-in-law Jay Phelps; and her best friend, Audrey Bryson. Surviving are her children, Debbie Stewart of St. Stephen, NB; Pam and Roger Ivey of Hermon and their son Tommy Ivey; Cindy and Steven Johnston of Cumberland and their children Alexandra and Sam Johnston; Linda and Larry Severance of Calais and their children Chad Moreside, Jami Moreside, and Erika and Mike Lebel; Willie and Rose Woodside of Dedham and children, Christopher Woodside, Kaytlin Bremmer, and Carrie and Jeff; Lisa and Weston Goodman of Westwood, MA and children Charlie and Annabelle; and Angel Phelps of Valdosta, GA; four great-grandchildren, Jaxson Moreside of Arundel, Caleigh, Madison and Kassidy Lebel of Holden; one sister, Jackie Fiander of Saint John, NB; two special nieces, Margaret Dick and husband Dale, and Marina Nixon and husband John; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting hours were held on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by The Rev. Sara Gavit 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 29 Church St., Calais. Burial followed in St. Stephen Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s memory to either St. Anne’s Building Fund, 29 Church St., Calais, ME 04619, or Irene Chadbourne Ecumenical Food Pantry, PO Box 1005, Calais, ME 04619. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com