Valorie A. Hall passed away Friday, October 27, 2017, with her husband and son, Skip, by her side.

She was born on May 19, 1935, the daughter of Warren and Rebecca (Ackley) Andrews, of Lubec. Valorie graduated from Lubec High School class of 1953 and enjoyed higher education classes at the University of Maine. In 1956, she married W. Lawrence Hall. Her life centered on her family and touched many aspects of community life including Girl Scouts of America, The Order of Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls and Bangor Little League.

She was the founder of Uniform Apparel Center of New England, which carried recognition with the National Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors for her insight and thoroughness of maintaining one’s proper uniform care. She managed Conrad’s Little Big Store in Bangor and during the 1960’s owned and operated the “Dairy King” in Ogunquit, Maine.

Her happiest days were spent on Phillips’ Lake watching the sailboat races, picking blueberries, and listening to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren splash in the water at camp. Throughout the years, she was a master of game nights and pancake breakfasts. She will be remembered as a fearsome matriarch and an adoring grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband, W. Lawrence Hall, four children, Cynthia Collins and William of Orrington, Sharon Puig and Steve of Arizona, William Hall and Jo of Poland Springs, Thomas Hall and Michele of Florida, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and sister, Nancy Morse of Florida.

She was predeceased by her parents, brother, and youngest sister.

The family would like to give special thanks and recognition to the staff in the memory care unit at Winterberry Heights, Beacon Hospice, and the Visiting Angels for their excellent care.

At Valorie’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.