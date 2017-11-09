William Henry Sturk, 79, passed away November 5, 2017. He was born March 9, 1938, in Pembroke, the son of Earl and Clara Sturk.

William grew up in Pembroke before moving to Calais. He worked for Maine Central Railroad for many years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and bird watching. He held a special place in his heart for his two grandchildren.

William is survived by his wife, Mary of Calais; daughter Melissa Sturk of Winthrop, MA; daughter Tennille Hallowell and her husband Colby of Calais; granddaughters Abby and Mya; brother Dale Sturk and wife Jane of Oakland and sister Yvonne Carter of Pembroke.

At his request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. A private graveside burial will take place at Forest Hills Cemetery in Pembroke.