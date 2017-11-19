On November 13 after saying goodbye to her family, Doris Mae (Allen) Gatchell has embarked on her final adventure. Waiting with open arms to embrace her, is the love of her life, Kenneth N. Gatchell, Sr. Besides him is their daughter Linda Lee McNevin, her parents Harold and Mildred Allen and four of her siblings, Edward Allen, William Allen, Raymond Allen and Marian (Allan) Marenna.

Wishing her safe passage are her children: Lorrraine and Grant Golden of Las Vegas, Nevada, John MacNevin of Milford, Connecticut, Eileen Newman and companion Francis Bohanon of Baileyville, her rock and caregiver Vanessa Gatchell of South Princeton, Sharon and Keith Harris of Las Vegas, Nevada, Gayle and Robert Greenlaw of Calais, Allison Gatchell of Bangor, Kenneth Jr. and Janis of St. Petersburg, Florida, Graham and Melissa Gatchell of Bangor. Her 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Her partners in crime Jean (Allen) Brown of Pennsylvania and Ruth (Allen) Steinbach of Wisconsin and many beano friends.

As per Doris’s wishes, there will be no viewing or service. A private family burial will take place in the spring. Arrangements by Direct Cremation of Maine.