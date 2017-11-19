Douglas O. Wardwell passed away on November 4, 2017 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Born in St. Stephen, NB, Canada, he was the husband of Julie (Crabb) Wardwell and the late Jane Wardwell, and son of the late Owen and Arlene Wardwell.

Dr. Wardwell attended schools in Eastport and Calais, ME, graduating from Calais Memorial High School in 1952. He was active in scouting as an explorer and Boy Scout troop leader in New Hampshire. He graduated from Boston University’s School of Public Relations and Communications in 1956 with a BS in Radio, TV and Film where he was active in drama in BU’s Huntington Theatre. He was president of Alpha Epsilon Rho, a national radio and television fraternity, the recipient of the Scarlet Key for extraordinary service to Boston University and director of radio drama at WBUR Boston. Following graduation, he worked in commercial radio and television in Worcester and Springfield, MA, Hartford, CT and graduated from Syracuse University with a masters in television in 1959 after which he was employed as radio/television specialist for the University of Connecticut Extension Service (1960-66) and Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, as director of TV services and professor in the Department of Communications(1966-1992). He received his Doctorate in Education from Nova University in 1975 and retired as a Professor Emeritus in 1992 while continuing to teach as an adjunct Professor in the Department of Communication Studies and the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, RI.

Dr. Wardwell was a chevalier in the order of De Molay, member of the blue lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons in Willington, CT and former president of the New Britain, CT and Wakefield, RI Rotary clubs. He was the recipient of the Rotarian of the year award from Wakefield Rotary in 2001 and was a former member of the Avon Rotary Club in Avon, CT. In broadcasting and video, Dr. Wardwell was a founding member of the Connecticut Higher Education TV Association, Northeast Director of the International TV Association, the recipient of five international Telly Awards and four national videography awards for excellence in video production plus the National Pioneer ACE award of the American Association of Agricultural College Editors for contributions to his profession. He was president of Group Telecasters, as a video consultant to major corporations and as a writer/producer/director and former member of the National Association of Broadcasters and National Cable Television Association. In politics, Dr. Wardwell was chairman of the Canton Taxpayers Association in Canton, CT, chairman of the Narragansett Property Owners Association in Narragansett, RI, chairman of the Narragansett Republican Town Committee and a member of the Narragansett Conservation and Charter Revision Committee.

He was the father of Julie Anne Saillant of Barkhamsted, CT and Laurie Jane Dragunoff of Myrtle Beach, SC, brother of Lila Jane Tibbitts of Titusville, FL and the late Judith Ann Putnam of Calais, ME. He was the grandfather of Lindsay Paige Dragunoff; stepfather of Christopher Louzon and Melissa Kisilywicz, step-grandfather of Cody and Jake Louzon and Andrew, Ashley and Emily Kisilywicz.

A celebration of life service will be held for Dr. Wardwell on November 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Wakefield Baptist Church, 236 Main Street, Wakefield, RI. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.