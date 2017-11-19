Harold Roy Wilson, Jr., 57, passed away on November 13, 2017 after being diagnosed with bone cancer on October 27, 2017.

Harold was born in Dayton. Maine on October 12, 1960, son of the late Harold Roy Wilson, Sr. and Patricia Havener.

Harold was a hardworking handyman doing all kinds of jobs for many residents of Calais. Harold enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing the guitar and gardening.

In addition to his father, Harold was predeceased by his wife of 36 years Kimberly Wilson and his sister Carol Dupuis.

Surviving are his five children; Jessica Buzzell of Tampa Florida, Harold Clark and his girlfriend Shawna Preston of Machiasport and Amy, Michael and Gregory Wilson all of Calais; his three grandchildren Zack and Tyler Bridges and Ryker Wilson; two brothers Jimmy and Timmy Havener, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Three special friends Michael Kelly, Mary McLean and Ross Cookson.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, November 18th at 3:00 p.m. at the home of his daughter Amy Wilson at 43 Barker Street in Calais.