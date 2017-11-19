JOSHUA D. RICE

Pembroke - Joshua David Rice, 42, of Pembroke, passed away suddenly on November 5, 2017 at his home. He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, August 29, 1975 with his twin sister Alicia. He was the son of Brian and Marion Rice of Baileyville. Josh graduated from Woodland High School, class of 1993 and then attended WCCC as a Culinary Arts major, graduating in 1994. He went on to enjoy a co-op at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut. Josh was top of his class and was later offered a job at Foxwoods Casino. Josh was well known for his cooking skills and had owned a pub called “Drop Anchor” for a short period of time in Calais. He always said, “I love my job” with a big smile on his face. He loved the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots and rarely missed watching a game. Joshua is survived by his parents Brian and Marion Rice; his twin sister Alicia Rice, and younger sister Heidi Rice, both of Athabasca, Alberta, Canada; brother Brian Rice II of Baileyville; grandmother, Nancy Rice of Sanford; aunts and uncles Keith and Darlene Burns of Sanford, Philip Rice of Bangor, Edwin and Darla Rice of Gouldsboro, Dennis and Mary Hendricks of Bangor, Gene and Marilyn Kinney of VA, Gary and Iva Kinney of Pembroke, Dana and Virginia Kinney of SC, Dennis and Lorraine Kinney of Perry, Louis and Betty Pottle of NY, Timothy and Lavada Kinney of PA, Seth and Nancy Johnson, Terry and Dawn Kinney, all of Perry, Deborah Bechand of Auburn, Donald and Linda Niles of Oakland, Leroy and Karen Kinney of MA, Gerry and Tina Kinney of Eddington and Peter and Trenda Kinney of FL. Joshua loved his family and was very proud of his nieces and nephews, Ryan, Logan, Colby and Zachary Laking and Chloe Shopland, all of Athabasca, Alberta, Canada, Kris and Caylie Jo Anderson of South Paris and Alexis Lyons of Princeton. He was predeceased by his grandparents Marshall and Alice Kinney, Edwin Rice and an uncle, James Kinney. He also leaves behind his cat, Tabby, who he loved very much; best friend Nick Leighton and many cousins and friends, too many to mention. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 18th at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pembroke with Pastor Gary Kinney Officiating. Donations in his memory to help with final expenses may be sent to Marion Rice P.O. Box 454, Baileyville, Maine 04694. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.