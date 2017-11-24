LOIS E. PHELAN FALOON

Alexander – Lois Evelyn Phelan Faloon, 86, passed away Saturday, November 18, 2017 at a Bangor nursing home. Lois was born in Alexander on March 7, 1931, daughter of Lyman and Doris (Dwelley) Strout.

She graduated from Calais Memorial High School, Class of 1949, and married Peter Phelan Sr. She raised her three children and eventually started a career with D.H.S. in Bangor, working in the Child Welfare Office until her retirement. On July 11, 1981, she married Randall Faloon. Lois was a member at the Church of the Open Bible in Alexander where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and traveling.

In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her step-father George Edgerly; and her husband Randall. Surviving are her three children, Sharon Cooper and husband Gerald of Alexander, Peter Phelan, Jr. and wife Andrea of Dedham, and Lyman Phelan of Glenburn; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Winifred Carroll of Bangor and Fern Garner of Alexander; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, numerous dear friends, and her faithful feline companion Taffy.

Visiting hours were held on Monday, November 20, 2017 at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. A Celebration of Lois’s Life was on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Church of the Open Bible, 1222 Airline Rd., Alexander. Burial followed in the Alexander Cemetery. Donations in Lois’ memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc. Maine Chapter, 383 US Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.