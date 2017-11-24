Auburn – Robert Vernley Damon, 89, passed peacefully surrounded by family at Calais Regional Hospital in Calais on November 15, 2017.

Son of the late Paul H. and Clara (Hersey) Damon. Robert was a beloved, husband, father and grandfather. He married the love of his life Shirley Rose Damon in October of 1977.

Robert V Damon was born April 11, 1928 in Charlotte. He graduated valedictorian from St. Croix High School class of 1945. He graduated from the University of Maine with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering.

Following graduation Robert was employed by Phoenix Bridge Company of Pennsylvania. He served with the U.S. Army in France and Germany with the rank of specialist Third Class, Construction Engineers. Throughout his career Robert was registered as a Professional Engineer in the States of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts. He held positions in various companies including Wright-Pierce and officially retired in 1990 from the State of Maine, Department of Transportation, Bridge Design.

He received his first degrees in New Hampshire at Horace Chase Lodge. He is affiliated with Rabboni Lodge, No. 150 and served as Worshipful Master. He was elected and installed Most Worshipful Grand Master of Maine Masons in 1990. He also served as a Grand Representative for the Grand Lodge of Bolivia near the Grand Lodge of Maine.

Brother Damon received the Degrees of the Royal Arch Chapter of Auburn and served as Excellent High Priest, Grand Steward and Grand Royal Arch Captain. He also served as a Grand Representative for the Grand Royal Arch Chapter of Alaska, near the Grand Royal Arch Chapter of Maine. He was greeted in Dunlap Council, Royal and Select Masters No. 8 and served as Illustrious Master. Knighted in Lewiston Commandery, No. 6, Knights Templar, he was elected as its Eminent Commander. He was also elected to the office of Right Eminent Grand Commander. Brother Damon served as Grand Representative for the Grand Commandery of Virginia, near the Grand Commandery of Maine.

MW Robert V. Damon was known as the only five star York Rite Mason in the Twentieth or Twenty-First Centuries.

He has membership as a Knight Grand Cross of Honour with Two Quadrants. The Masonic Orders of the York Rite in which he has membership are: Maine Council, Order of High Priesthood, Maine Council, Order of the Thrice Illustrious Masters; What Cheer York Rite College of Rhode Island; Dirigo York Rite College of Maine; Colonial Council, Knight Masons of New England and Pine Cone Council, Knight Masons of Maine; the Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priests which he serves as Very Eminent Preceptor; a Past Sovereign of Eusebius Conclave, No. 3, Knights of the Red Cross of Constantine of Auburn and Past Most Illustrious Grand Sovereign of the Imperial Grand Council of Maine. He belongs to the Past Grand Commanders Association and is the Present Eminent Prior of Pine Tree Priory, No. 65, Knights of the York Cross of Honour.

In the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Brother Damon received the degrees of the order in the Valley of Lewiston-Auburn and in Maine Consistory at Portland. He served as Thrice Potent Master of Lewiston Lodge of Perfection and as Sovereign Prince of Auburn Council, Princes of Jerusalem.

The session of the Supreme Council created Robert as a Sovereign Grand Inspector General 33rd and an Honorary Member of the Supreme Council. He was appointed to the office of Standard Bearer in Maine Council of Deliberation.

Other Masonic orders in which he holds membership are Oxford Lodge, No. 1, Ark Mariners; The Royal Order of Scotland; Maine College, Societas Rosicruciana; The Society of Veteran Freemasons of New Hampshire; Past Officers Association of Maine; The Philalethes Society; The Maine Deputies Association: The Maine Lodge of Research; Major General Henry Knox Lodge of Boston and Kora Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. Brother Damon is also a Past President of the Kora Kraftsmans Club.

Other fraternal organizations in which he holds membership are as follows: Pine Cone Chapter, No. 26, OES, at Auburn; served as Worthy Patron; Rugged Cross Shrine, No. 2, Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, served as Watchman of Shepherds; Pineland Court, No. 6, Order of the Amaranth; About Ben Adhem Lodge, No. 23, I.O.O.F. of Auburn and a member of the Grange for forty-seven years. He is also a member of Liberty Rebekah Lodge.

Robert is an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church of Lewiston.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Shirley; son Dana Ireland of Palm Beach Florida; granddaughter Kate Johnson and husband Justin of Portland; cousin Duane Furlong and wife Kelly Reilly-Furlong of Charlotte.

Robert enjoyed his hunting and fishing adventures with Shirley as well as watching sports, particularly the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Our family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude for the compassionate care and support shown to us by the exceptional staff of nurses at Calais Regional Hospital. We are humbled by the love and compassion shown by everyone of you. Dr. Eliacin and Heather White, RN we are so grateful for you both, you are truly a blessing.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Robert V. Damon’s memory to the Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department, 1029 Ayers Jct. Rd., Charlotte, ME 04666 or a charity of one’s choice.

A Celebration of Robert’s Life with a Masonic service began at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 20th at Calais United Methodist Church, 849 Main St., Calais. The committal followed at Round Pond Cemetery in Charlotte. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.