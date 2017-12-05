DORIS D. PEPIN

Calais – On Nov. 14, 2017, our dear Dottie passed away suddenly at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Pennsylvania. She passed from a heart attack while vacationing with her adopted family members, James, Liz, Mark, Maggie, Mason and Maverick. Dottie requested this vacation as she wanted to meet and rock baby Maverick. She laughed and enjoyed her last week, dressed up as a sister in habit and assisted Mark all evening passing out candy with her big smile. Dottie loved riding in a car and laughed and enjoyed her 14 hour ride, stopping to visit her friends Ellen, Kevin and Tammara along the way.

Dottie’s greatest love, before her friends, were her brothers, Raymond from Westbrook and Elmer and his partner Linda Jones of Portland.

Dottie participated at Frank Beckett Center where through the years she enjoyed basketball, bowling, softball, Bocce and swimming. The staff, Troy, Lynn, Betty Jo, Sue and her dice partner Donna worked on her social/life skills and showed her love and kindness. She was a member of People’s United Methodist Church and a member of the Prayer Partners. Dottie loved the social snacks after church and chatting with members. She was also a member of the Alexander Grange where she was treated with dignity, respect and love.

Dottie and her caregiver Judy and her traveled for the past ten years during the summer. She loved her adventures, too many to share. Judy will miss her Dottie-do-do. She will be missed by her boyfriend Kim Demmeritt, the love of his life for over 30 years.

She once said that she had a lot of friends and wanted everyone to know she loved them. Here are a few; her adopted family, Judy, Steve, Nancy, Steve Jr., Alexa, Braydon, Charlee-Anne, Caroline, Craig, Lori, Josh, Connie, Tyler, Tammara, Ryan, Meghan, Damon, Kate, Ellen, Kevin, Betty, Ronnie, Dylan, Ron & Connie, Gwen & Rylyan, Ron Robinson, Neese & Jim, Diane Elsmore, Debby Ashby, Francie, Pat & Pip, Keen and the wonderful care of Sunrise Opportunities; her neighbors, Charleen & Linda, Gertrude & the late Patrick and Pat Day, Shelly and Shelby; finally her hero and bus driver Mike Hayward.

At Dottie’s request, no flowers. Donations may be made to People’s United Methodist Church, Third Ave. & Summit St., Baileyville, ME 04694, or Alexander Grange, 1328 Airline Rd., Alexander, ME 04694.

A celebration of Dottie’s life will be held at People’s United Methodist Church, December 8, 2017, visitation beginning at 2 p.m. with the celebration at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.