Scarborough - Elton J Howard, 88, of Scarborough passed away on November 23, 2017 at the Maine Veterans Home.

He was born on March 14, 1929 the son of Elton Joseph and Lucy Mae (Whittle) Howard in Milltown, ME. He attended Calais Academy graduating in 1947 before entering into the United States Air Force and serving in the Korean War.

Elton was an active baseball and basketball player while in high school. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing year round as he spent many winters in Florida. He was an avid Red Sox fan that finally got to see them get to the World Series and win three times! He was an active member of the Church of Open Bible in Alexander, ME and First Christian Church of Haines City, Florida. He worked for Hobart Corporation for 33 years as a service man and salesman before he retired. Elton was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge Rising Virtue of Bangor and the Anah Shrine Temple of Bangor.

Elton is survived by his children Elton and wife Michelle of Saco, Debra McFarland of Winslow, Brian and wife Elisabeth of Williamsburg, VA; grandchildren Nicole, Howard, Melissa, and Peter McFarland; sister Freda Hill and her husband Gerald of Warren; step children Lee Hutchins of Westbrook, Roger Hutchins of Lake Alfred, FL, and Michael Hutchins of Lake Charles, LA; 6 step grandchildren Deborah Grant, Julie Smart, Sarah Collins, Christel Watson, and Michelle Hutchins; and many great grandchildren; as well as 7 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Henrietta Howard; a son Mark of Eddington; sisters Pauline Thompson of St. Stephen, NB Canada, Muriel Marshall of Calais; stepchild Judith Leighton of Biddeford; stepgrandchild Shawn Hutchins.

Interment will take place in the spring at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

You may make donations in Elton’s name to Open Bible Church of Alexander, ME.

