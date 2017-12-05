KEVIN J. BARNARD

Calais – Kevin James Barnard, 52, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, November 24, 2017 at his home with his loving family by his side. Kevin was born in Calais on April 25, 1965, son of Maurice Barnard, Sr. and Rose Corbett.

Kevin loved his work in Washington County as a service technician for Dead River Oil Company. He was an avid bowler at the St. Croix Bowling club and enjoyed competing in the Eastern Maine Bowling Tournament for many years.

Kevin was predeceased by his father, Maurice Barnard, Sr. of Calais; step-father Lou Corbett of Machias; and his mother-in-law Lorraine Holmes of St. Stephen, NB. Surviving are his mother, Rose Corbett of Machias; father-in-law Allison Holmes of St. Andrews, NB; his loving wife of 34 years, Jillaine Barnard of Calais; his children, James Barnard and wife Tania of Baileyville, Keri Barnard and companion Brent Lyons of Robbinston, and Josh Barnard and wife Sierra of Detroit; his siblings, Karen and Bruce Bradford, Dan and Eleta Barnard, Jeff and Tari Barnard, Steven Barnard, Maurice, Jr., Kathy Barnard, and Ron Barnard; brother-in-law Stephen and Rosemary Holmes; sister-in-law Julianne and Marvin Higgins; his five beloved grandchildren, Rayna Barnard, Ethan Barnard, Shawn Lyons, Jordon Barnard and Luca Barnard; his dear friends, Philip and Karyn Flood and Krystal and Nathan Mooers; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, co-workers and friends.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Calais Cemetery. A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held after at the St. Croix Bowling Club on Main St. in Calais. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin’s memory may be made to Sarah’s House of Maine, 346 Main St., Holden, ME 04429, or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com