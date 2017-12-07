Janis Lee Smith (Jones) of Baileyville, also know as Hannah to anyone close to her, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2017 at 58 years of age. She was born on December 29, 1958 in Princeton, Maine to Gerald Jones and Shirley Dwelley (Bayliss).

Janis graduated Woodland High School and went on to become a CNA. She worked at Calais Hospital in Obstetrics for a few years in which she shared fond memories of coworkers and her time there. Janis always had a great love for animals, especially horses and dogs, sharing a special love for her little Sarah aka, Poo. She loved deeply, hurt easily and dealt with many afflictions in her short life. She will be fondly remembered for her witty sense of humor.

She is survived by her mother Shirley Dwelley (Bayliss) of Princeton, a sister Debra Kochendoerfer and partner David Chamberlain of Hamden, CT, a brother Kevin Jones and partner Melissa Bartlett of Princeton, a sister Carla Wheelock and husband Scott of South Princeton. Three children Amy Hold and partner John Spear of Baileyville, William Smith and partner Megan Standley of Princeton and Brandon Smith and wife Nicole of Gray. Ten grandchildren Emily, Evan and Elizabeth McArthur, Mitchel and Mason Spear of Baileyville, Evie and William Smith of Princeton, Bailee, Aurora and Lillian Smith of Gray. Many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and close friends and family are left behind with many memories of Janis.

She was predeceased by grandparents Martha and Fred Jones, a grandmother Beatrice Green, her father Gerard Jones, a brother Jeff Jones, a sister Sharon Martell, uncles Jimmy Bohanon and Gordon Jones, cousin Sandra Jones.

A memorial service will be held December 10th at the Rod & Gun Club in Princeton Maine at 2:00 p.m. Donations may be made in her name to PAWS Inc. 368 South Street, Calais ME. 04619