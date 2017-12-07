Robbinston and Falmouth – John E. McDonald, 85, died Tuesday, November 28, 2017 after a long battle with diabetes, heart trouble and cancer. He was born in Calais on December 1, 1931, to Edmund H. McDonald and Bertha (Ash) McDonald. After his mother died when he was 7 years old, John moved to Eastport where his aunt Dorothy (Ash) Ferris helped to raise him. She was like a mother to him.

John went to schools in Eastport and graduated from Shead High School, Class of 1950. He went to the University of Maine Machias to get a degree in education. In his summers off from college, he began, owned and operated the “Polar Treat” in Perry, along with his best friend and wife, for 50 years. John joined the U.S. Army for two years. Afterward he taught school in Perry and Eastport for 29 years.

John is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary H. (Pottle) McDonald; three sons, John “Jack” McDonald Jr. and his wife Lisa, their children Kristin, Erin and Gavin of Veazie, Michael McDonald and wife Heidi, their children Ian of Los Angeles, CA, and Tara and great-grandchildren Eva and Luca of Freeport; and Peter McDonald and wife Heidi and their son Sean of Scarborough. Also he is survived by his grandson-in-law John Squadrito; and many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Sandra Pottle of Perry; and brother-in-law Robert Pottle of Florida.

John was predeceased in death by his parents; his special aunt Dot; and also by a baby brother and infant daughter.

He enjoyed his family above everything else, all of their sports and their friends while being a coach in baseball and basketball. He enjoyed his springer spaniels, fishing, watching the Red Sox games, politics and his many plants.

Visiting hours were held on Friday, December 1, 2017 at Mays Funeral Home, 72 High St., Eastport. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Kevin J. Martin on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church, 51 Washington St., Eastport. Burial followed in Restlawn Cemetery, Perry. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com