MAURICE ANDREW (ANDY) POLK

White House TN and Baileyville (Woodland) Maine - Maurice Andrew Polk (60) went to be with his Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 while out hunting in Waverly, TN. He was born April 17, 1957 in St. Stephen, NB Canada to Maurice E. and Marilyn A. (Corbett) Polk.

Andy grew up in Woodland and graduated from Woodland High School, the class of 1976. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force and served proudly for nine years. After discharge, he worked as a welder at Bath Iron Works on the Naval ships until he was injured. Later he moved to White House, TN with his family where he became very active in the American Legion Post #45 in Greenbrier TN, serving at one point as Commander. He was still an active member at the time of his death.

Andy was an avid outdoorsman, never forgetting his Maine roots. He loved hunting, fishing, and setting up the turkey shoots for the Legion. His heart of gold showed through when helping and visiting his fellow veterans and anyone in need. He loved playing the guitar and singing with friends and his Pentecostal church family. More than anything, he cherished the moments spent with his grandson Logan.

Andy was predeceased by his father, his grandparents Kenneth and Elsie (Laughton) Polk of Princeton, ME and Philip and Mildred (Hill) Corbett of Woodland, ME. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patricia (Henry) Polk, a daughter Christina Ann Polk and a son Brandon Jeffery Polk all of White House, TN. He will missed by sisters Carmen (George) Small of Robbinston, ME, Lorrie Johnson of Woodland, ME, Shelly (Vern) Childress of Robbinston, ME, Zelda Bishop of Chipman, NB and Angela Nesbitt (Frances Benson) of Woodland, ME. His brothers Philip (Cindy) Polk of Princeton ME, Michael Polk of Woodland ME, Maurice E. (Addie) Polk of Baring ME, and Byron Polk of MA. He will also be missed by his mother-in-law Elyana Henry of Antioch TN, father-in-law Harold D Henry of TN, sisters-in-law Caroline (Jeff) Harrod and Nickie (Philip) Jones both of Murfreesboro, TN, and brother-in-law Harold (Wanda) of White House TN. He also leaves behind his four grandchildren Logan Andrew Polk, Audrie Allen Polk, Saige Clarisa Polk and Kaci LeAnn Bourgett, aunt Delores (Dody) McPhee of Woodland, ME, great aunt Agnes (Perry) Drost of Presque Isle, ME and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

A memorial service will be held Sunday December 10 at the Legion Post # 45 in Greenier, TN. There will be a celebration of Andy's life in Woodland ME at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to help with the funeral expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set in his name, or can be sent to Patricia Polk, 2129 Summer Court, White House, TN 37788