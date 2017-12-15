JOHN ALBERT - ROBINSON

John Albert (Jack) Robinson retired from life in this world, joyfully moving onward to live fully in the light of his precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the night of December 7, 2017. John was born August 22, 1926 in North Perry. He was the only son of Ernest Ellery Robinson and Flora Doris Sprague -Robinson. John had one sister, Josephine. He was predeceased by all his family of origin.

In 1934 their family moved from North Perry to North Lubec for the opportunity of work as the caretakers of what was then known as the Pike Farm. In 1944, John left high-school during his junior year in order to follow the call he heard and felt was necessary to serve in the Armed Forces; he joined the Marine Corps, going through Boot Camp at Parris Island, S.C., Advanced Infantry in N.C. and Sea School at San Diego, California. His platoon was assigned as a detachment aboard the USS Columbus CA 74; they manned 20 mm anti-aircraft machine guns and did Guard and Orderly duty.

After his discharge in 1947, John settled in Pembroke marrying the girl of his dreams, Ruby (Redding) Robinson. Together they raised seven children of their own; Jeffrey Robinson, Linda Leighton, Michael Robinson, Susan Hall, Albert Robinson, Cathy Omidvari and Lori Lynch, all of whom will never forget him. Together Jack and Ruby welcomed daughters & sons in law and grandchildren; (Jeffrey) Cinda Downs; Melissa & Jeffrey A., (Linda) Robert Leighton: Sheila, Bobbi, Shane & Michael, (Susan) Charles Hall: Brandy & Christopher, (Albert) Carol Ann Curtis: Wayne & Lisa, (Cathy) Habib Omidvari, (Lori) Conrad Lynch: Steven & John, as well as 17 great grandchildren. Together they enjoyed the extended family members of their own and each other’s siblings, and all of their nieces and nephews. On 2/13/07 John (Jack) was predeceased by his dear wife Ruby, just a few weeks before their 60th wedding anniversary. They were both members of the Pembroke United Methodist Church and the Pembroke American Legion and Auxiliary.

During his life John worked at various occupations, also achieving his GED and then in 1960, completing a correspondence course through the National Radio Institute. That course enabled him to service consumer electronics in his spare time. In his lifetime he witnessed and took his place in the journey of mankind which began in the knowledge of simple radio transmissions and brought us all the way into the age of digital image and sound.

John worked for 20 years with Maine Central Railroad and then 22 years with Georgia Pacific Company in Baileyville, from which he retired in 1989 as a technician in environmental and quality control. John will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him. The date and time for a graveside service will be announced in the spring. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.