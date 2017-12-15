VIRGINIA E. FRANKLAND HILL

Calais and Eastport – Virginia Eleanor Frankland Hill, 94, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2017 at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation with her family by her side. Virginia was born in Eastport on October 31, 1923, the daughter of George and Maddy (McPhail) Matthews.

Virginia graduated from Shead High School, Class of 1941, where she was a member of the State Girls’ Basketball Championship team. She married Boyd S. Frankland on April 13, 1944.

Virginia was a Deacon in the Congregational Church in Calais. She was also a Pythian Sister, a Senior Companion, and enjoyed the game of golf, knitting and watching the Boston Celtics.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by four sisters, Norma, Doris, Sally and Georgia; and her brother Harry. Surviving are her two children, Wayne and Inge Frankland of Fort Myers, FL, Boyd “Skipper” and Paula Frankland of Eastport. Virginia loved all of her family “to pieces”, especially her grandchildren, Denise and Phil Wooley of Florida, Duane Frankland of Florida, Bethany Sherman of Augusta, and Benjamin and Elizabeth Frankland of St. Johns, FL; great-grandchildren, Alex, Amanda and Alyssa Wooley, Thayer Sherman, Blaise Vachon and Madelyn Frankland; her sister Amelia Frankland of Calais; brother-in-law Herman “Buddy” Frankland and his wife Edna of Holden; step-son Stephen and Sherry Hill and their family; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2017 at Mays Funeral Home – Flagg Chapel, 72 High St., Eastport, where a celebration of Virginia’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 16. Burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery, Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.