Gloria Candelmo, 73, passed away unexpectedly on December 13th, 2017, at her home in Perry. She was the wife of Pasquale (Pat) Candelmo. They shared 51 years of marriage together.

Born in Portland, Maine, she was the daughter of Clyde and Hazel Ricker. She graduated from Portland High School and worked as a stay-at-home mother.

Gloria was a member of the Perry Bible Fellowship church. She enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her good spirit and her loving nature.

She is survived by her husband, Pat Candelmo, her children Theresa Candelmo, Anthony (Tony) Candelmo, and Steven Candelmo and his wife Wendy Candelmo, her sister Nancy Johnson and her husband Phil Johnson, her brother Clyde Ricker and his wife Janice Ricker, her sisters-in-law, Donna Babbitt and Camilla Wickham, her brothers-in-law, Domonic Candelmo, Carmine Candelmo, and Edward Candelmo, her grandchildren, Donna Sabattus and her husband Mihku Sabattus, Toni Miller and her husband Carrington Miller, Gregory Candelmo, Rachel Candelmo and her fiancé James Lee, and Stephen Calder, her great-grandchildren, Alliyah Francis, Grayson Candelmo, Alexis Candelmo, Stephen Calder, Mihku Sabattus, and Maya Miller. She was prededeceased by her parents, Clyde and Hazel Ricker, and her granddaughter, Patricia (Candelmo) Francis.

Gloria's memorial service will be held on December 21st, at Perry Bible Fellowship at 11:00 a.m.