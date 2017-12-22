JOHN F. MCARTHUR

Baileyville – John Franklin McArthur, 82, passed away with family by his side on Thursday, December 14, 2017. John was born in Calais on January 7, 1935, son of Fay and Bertha (Cheney) McArthur.

He graduated from Calais High School and worked for many years in the grinder room at Georgia Pacific. John then worked at Ace Hardware in Baileyville before starting his career driving school bus for Woodland School District, retiring with over 30 years of service. He was a member of the Spednic Club and enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, playing pool, bowling, and in later years, playing bingo.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (James) McArthur; his three sisters, Eva, Edna, and Florence; and his three brothers, Ben, Carrol and Lawrence. Surviving are his three children, Ronald McArthur and wife Linda of Crawford, Charles McArthur and wife Marion of Baileyville, and Brenda Morrison and husband Tim of Greenville, SC; eight grandchildren, Crystal, Joshua, Nathan, Brian, Kellen, Kyle, Sara, Rachel; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Esther Hood of Princeton; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of John’s life was held on Monday, December 18, 2017 at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. A private burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Baileyville. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com