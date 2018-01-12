GEORGE A. MCCOUBREY

Calais – George Andrew McCoubrey, 71, passed away January 3, 2018 surrounded by his family at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. George was born in Calais on February 24, 1946, son of Neville and Joan (Lawler) McCoubrey.

After graduating from Calais Memorial High School, Class of 1964, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. George was fortunate to be stationed close to home during his service, stationed at the West Quoddy Head and Libby Island Lighthouses. On September 4, 1966, he married his love, Patricia Smith. Following his service, George worked several jobs until beginning his career with V.L. Tammaro as a propane technician, retiring in 2005. He was a member of St. Croix Lodge #46 A.F. & A.M. and Anah Temple Shriners. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, going for car rides, but above all, spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his three brothers, Joseph, Philip and Arthur. Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia McCoubrey; three children, Sherri Reynolds and husband Robert of Calais, William McCoubrey and wife Karen of New Hartford, CT, and Carl McCoubrey of Calais; four grandchildren, Ashley Reynolds of Brewer, Emily Reynolds of Calais, and Liam and Kian McCoubrey of New Hartford, CT; his sister, Susan Dooley and husband Richard of Baileyville; two brothers, Charles McCoubrey and wife Linda of Calais, and Lee McCoubrey and wife Ning of Philippines; sister-in-law KumCha McCoubrey of Calais; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Calais Cemetery. Donations in George’s memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.