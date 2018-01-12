HOULTON- Jamie A. Lynds, 64, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at her residence. She was born March 21, 1953, in New London, NH, the daughter of James E. Lee, Sr. and Patricia J. (Bacon) Lee.

Jamie was formerly from New Hampshire before moving to Maine and settling in Monticello where she raised her family. She was a loving mother, proud grandmother and caring friend to all that knew her.

Jamie was a survivor of lung cancer who had a passion and love for dragonflies.

Survivors include her three daughters, Michelle and Joe Mersereau of Calais, Tara Lynds and Barry Dow of Littleton and Nicole Lynds and Larry Flewelling of Monticello; six grandchildren, Levi, Alexandra, Makenzie, Zachary, Chase and Bailey; sister, Linda Lyons and Kevin of Goffstown, N.H.; two brothers, James E. Lee, Jr. and Cathy of N. Strafford, N.H. and Robert E. Lee and Lori of Salem, N.H.; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Justin and Travis. She was predeceased by her parents and special friend, Dathan W. Mills.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Gifts in Jamie's memory can be made to Cancer Care of Maine, 33 Whiting Hill Road, #21, Brewer, ME 04412. Online condolences and guest book: dunnfuneral.com.