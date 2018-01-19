BETTY A. SHERRARD

Calais – Betty Ann Sherrard, 87, passed away on January 11, 2018 at Washington Place in Calais. Born to Frederick and Beatrice (Hanson) Leeman on August 29, 1930, Betty grew up in Calais and graduated from Calais Academy, class of 1947. On September 19, 1948 Betty married Armand John Sherrard in Pembroke and together, they began a beautiful life together.

She was a homemaker while her children were young, but also very involved with her community. Betty was a devoted member of the Calais United Methodist Church Guild, she loved to sing with The Sweet Adelines and organized and performed in local variety shows to raise money for churches and other organizations. Betty worked various jobs when her children got older, in later years she worked as the switchboard operator and receptionist at Calais Regional Hospital.

In addition to her parents Betty was predeceased by her husband, Armand Sherrard; two sisters, Hope Peaslee and Mary Leeman; brother, George Leeman and her long-time friend, Jane Farrar. She will be fondly remembered by her four children, Michael Sherrard and his wife Sandra of Calais, Suzanne Reynolds and her husband Herbert of Etna, Jeffrey Sherrard and his wife Doreen of VA and Maria Tickle and her husband Andrew of Calais; eight grandchildren, Michael R., Stacy, Scott, Carrie Ann, Chris, Oscar, Michael J. and Kathryn; many nieces, nephews and friends.

In keeping with Betty’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Donations in her memory may be made to the Calais United Methodist Church, 849 Main St., Calais, ME 04619. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com