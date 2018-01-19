EVERETT F. DEANE

Baileyville – Everett Franklin Deane, 82, husband of Beverly Deane, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Marshall Healthcare in Machias with his family by his side. Everett was born in Calais on May 17, 1935, son of Edward “Todd” and Charlotte (Thibodeau) Deane.

After graduating from Woodland High School, Everett started his career with St. Croix Paper Company, later known as Georgia Pacific. On September 14, 1955, he married his love, Beverly Mulholland. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club where he held many offices, Union Local 146 Papermakers, and Union Local 1330 Firemen & Oilers. Everett was an avid guitar player and singer. He loved old time country and bluegrass music. He also enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing.

In addition to his parents, Everett was predeceased by three brothers, James, William and Lawrence Deane; and four sisters, Evelyn Hanson, Elizabeth Eaton, Edith Storey and Barbara Flood. Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Beverly Deane of Baileyville and Calais; daughter Patricia Demmons and husband Gerald of Conway, SC; three sons Barry Deane and wife Lori of Sidney, Timothy Deane of Sidney, and Byron Deane and companion Wanda Kirshman of Baileyville; six grandchildren, Jennifer Archer and husband Mike of Conway, SC, Jason Demmons and wife Amanda of Shelbyville, TN, Ashley Pomaleau and husband Adam of Sidney, Allan Deane and wife Heather of Lisbon Falls, Zachary Deane and wife Rose of CT, and Amanda Deane of OR; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Madeline Perkins of Baileyville; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport.