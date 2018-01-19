JASON A. LINCOLN

Perry – Jason Adam Lincoln, 33, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 12, 2018. Jason was born in Machias on June 4, 1984, son of Dennis and Victoria (Veader) Lincoln.

After graduating from Shead High School, Class of 2002, Jason worked as a dispatcher for Calais Police Department and at Dunkin Donuts. He moved to southern Maine where he was a dispatcher for the local police departments. Jason went on to Manchester, NH to work at Dunkin Donuts until returning to Perry. When he returned home, Jason started working as a Emergency Medical Technician for Downeast EMS, as well as working for Dunkin Donuts. He took great pride in being close to home and being able to take care of his mother during her illness. Currently, Jason was attending school to become a Paramedic. He was active with the LGBTQ community. Jason enjoyed performing in drag, known as Aboyda and most recently as Strag. He used his talent in performing arts to help with numerous fund raisers throughout the state of Maine.

Jason was predeceased by his mother, Vicki Lincoln; a sister Jessica; his paternal grandparents Malcolm and Margaret (Trafton) Lincoln; and his maternal grandparents, Bernard and Cyrena (Marshall) Veader. Surviving are his father and best friend, Dennis Lincoln of Perry; sister Jennifer Lincoln and fiancé Dwayne Smith of Ashville, NC; brother Dennis Lincoln Jr. and his two children Emma-Lynn and Zachary, and their mother Karen Lincoln of Derry, NH; aunts and uncles, Muriel and Rusty Leighton of Pembroke, Gary and Rene Lincoln of Edmunds, Ronald and Cindy Lincoln of Sanford, Kevin Lincoln of Pembroke, Harriett and Michael Smith of South Windsor, CT, John and Carol Veader of New Gloucester, Stephen and Insun Veader of Darbydale, VA, Peter and Tammy Veader of Lanham, MD, Donald and Nancy Veader of Pembroke, Cynthia Veader of Waterville, and Robert Veader and companion Carol of Alfaretta, GA; numerous cousins, special friends and his extended family in the EMS community and at Dunkin Donuts.

Visiting hours will be held 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2018 at Mays Funeral Home – Flagg Chapel, 72 High St., Eastport. A celebration of Jason’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Perry Elementary School, Route 1, Perry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jason’s memory to Maine Suicide Prevention Center, NAMI, 1 Bangor St., Augusta, ME 04330, or by visiting https://www.classy.org/give/157002/#!/donation/checkout . Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com