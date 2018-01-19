JOAN D. KELLY

Calais – Joan Daphne Kelly, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Marshall Healthcare in Machias with her children by her side. Joan was born in Eastport on September 27, 1929, daughter of Thomas and Marguerite (Eye) Cleland.

After graduating from Shead Memorial High School, she worked at Jane Todd Restaurant until marrying Leo Kelly in January of 1949. Together they had three children. Once the children were a little older, Joan went back to work at Madeline’s Restaurant, Hathaway’s shirt factory, and finally at Angelholm Restaurant. She enjoyed gardening, puttering around the house, and her cats she had throughout the years.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Leo; a brother Stanley Cleland; and a sister Marilyn Willing. Surviving are her three children, Nancy Nixon and husband Larry of St. Stephen, NB, James Kelly and wife Becky of Iuka, MS, and Wayne Kelly and wife Deborah of Calais; five grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Aguilar of Eastport, Dorothy Heary of Portland, Brooke Carrasquillo and husband Eddie of Palmyra, TN, Catherine Kelly of Machias, and Jaclyn Stuart and husband Lance of Marshfield; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; special cousins Charles Cook of Bangor, and James Cook and wife Carole of Bangor; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Joan’s life was held 1:30 (U.S.T.) Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Humphrey’s Funeral Home, 20 Marks St., St. Stephen, NB. Burial was held 11 a.m. Monday, January 15, 2018 in Calais Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to PAWS, 368 South St., Calais, ME 04619, or Alzheimer’s Association Maine, 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.