KATHARINE V. GREENLAW

Baileyville – Katharine Vashti Greenlaw, 84, passed away at her home on January 13, 2018 surrounded by the love of her family. Katharine was born in Princeton to Dexter and Olive (Robb) Edgerly on November 21, 1933. She graduated from Princeton High School, class of 1953 and married Arnold Kidder with whom she raised their three children.

Having a strong work ethic and desire to provide for her family led Kay to work several jobs, including Wareknitters until becoming a nurse’s aide and working many years at Calais Hospital. In 1978 she rekindled her love with her high school sweetheart, James Greenlaw and on December 6, 1980 they were united in marriage. Kay was a member of The Rebekahs, The American Legion Auxiliary, W. T. Wren Post 23, and the People’s United Methodist Church in Baileyville. She enjoyed reading, knitting and traveling and loved most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her parents-in-law, Keith and Irene Greenlaw; brothers, Earl, Franklin and Edward and her son-in-law, David “Bert” Lawless.

Kay will be remembered by her husband of over 37 years, James Greenlaw; children, Calvin Kidder of Rockland, Eric Kidder and his wife, Kandee of Machias and Lynn Lawless of Baileyville; stepchildren, Pamela Faas and her husband, Randy of FL, James Greenlaw, Jr. and his wife Laurie of OH, Cheryl Kircher and her husband Larry of VA, Anthony Greenlaw and his wife Amy of Cushing, Katherine Foster of Bangor and Russell Greenlaw and his wife Kimberly of AL; grandchildren, Erica, Amanda and Dennis Kidder, Todd, Melissa and David Lawless, Michelle McVicar, Wendy and Jennifer Newman, Melissa Stampler, Matthew Greenlaw, Andrew, Heather and Christine Kircher, Julie and Robbie Foster, Katie Foster MacArthur, Jacob, Hannah and Jared Greenlaw and many great and great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held, 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 18th at Peoples United Methodist Church, 20 Third Ave., Baileyville with Pastor Randall Chretien officiating. A committal service at Princeton Cemetery will be announced in the spring. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com