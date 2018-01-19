REBECCA O. COOKSON

Robbinston – Rebecca Olson Cookson, 64, passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 following a courageous battle with cancer. Rebecca was born in St. Stephen, NB on February 13, 1953, daughter of Arthur and Edith (Olson) Garland.

Rebecca attended Calais Memorial High School. Once her two children became older, Rebecca started to work as a bartender for local establishments in Calais. In 1987, she met Robert Ricker and together they worked for United Insulation, traveling throughout New England. On September 11, 1993, they were united in marriage at the Garland Residence in Robbinston. Rebecca was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed cooking and making jams, and always had a soft spot for animals.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Edith Garland. Surviving are her husband Robert Ricker of Robbinston; two children, Dana Cookson and wife Miranda of Robbinston, and Kari Anne Kelly and husband Ryan of Paxton, MA; three grandchildren, Tyler and Anthony Cookson of Robbinston, and Finley Mae Kelly of Paxton, MA; stepson Nathan Ricker; her brother, Erik Garland and wife Joyce of Robbinston; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Rebecca’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com