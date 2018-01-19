Ronald B. McArthur of Crawford ME, formerly Woodland, ME, eldest son of the late John and Mary McArthur, joined his Heavenly Father, as well as his mom and dad, Tuesday, January 9th, 2018, after a valiant two-year battle with brain cancer.

Ronnie was born in St. Stephen, NB, October 15, 1954, and resided in Woodland for the majority of his life. He grew up loving the outdoors, hunting, fishing, ice fishing, deeply respected the earth, and all its creatures. He graduated from Woodland High in 1973, and in 1983, married the love of his life, Linda. Together they brought a daughter and two sons into this world, creating a tight knit family of five. In 2002, Ronnie and Linda moved to Crawford, ME, where the entire family fully enjoyed all that lake life has to offer.

Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Linda, daughter, Crystal, two sons, Josh, and Nathan, their spouses, and 6 grandsons, as well as his brother, Charlie, sister, Brenda, sister-in-law, Norma, their spouses, and six nieces and nephews.

Ronnie was a Godly man, and lived a life devoted to Christ. It was evident in the way he treated his wife, his children and grandchildren, and in every other aspect of his daily life. He was a kind, compassionate, and generous man, who was never short on smiles, laughs, hugs, or time. He touched many hearts, and changed many lives. He deeply loved his God, his wife, his family, and friends; with an unwavering, undying love. His passing has left a huge hole for many, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to warmly extend an open invitation to celebrate Ronnie’s life, and honor his passing, Saturday, January 20th, 11 a.m., at the church of The Open Bible, in Alexander.