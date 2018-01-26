BRIAN E. RITCHIE

Calais - Brian Edward Ritchie, 40, passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2018 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Brian was born in Calais on August 20, 1977, son of James “Bimmy” and Jelaine “Fred” (Stanhope) Ritchie.

He attended Shead High School and in January of 1997 he met the love of his life, Janice. Nine months later they welcomed their daughter Samantha. Janice and Brian were married in May of 2007. He and his daughter had a very special bond, they truly enjoyed their time together listening to music, watching their favorite shows, playing video games or just spending hours sitting around talking. He was a Patriots fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR but most of all Brian loved music and his stereo was always loud. He could appreciate all music, but he especially connected with Pantera, Eminem, Tool, Slipknot and Metallica.

He was predeceased by his mother Jelaine, his father James, his maternal grandfather James Stanhope and his paternal grandfather James Ritchie.

Surviving are his wife Janice Bubier of Calais; daughter Samantha Ritchie and her fiance William McLaughlin of Baileyville; sisters Tara Townsend and her husband Stephen of Calais and Jessica Diffin and her husband Randy of Northwood, NH; his very special nieces and nephews Tegan, Stephen, Jersey, Kailey, Dilon, Ervins, Anasia, Dominic and Aurelia, mother-in-law Donna; a very special “brother” Eddie and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

There will be a celebration of Brian’s lift at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 20 at the Lobster Crate, Route 190 in Perry. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.