TERRY W. REYNOLDS

Meddybemps – Terry Wayne Reynolds, 64, passed away peacefully, following a brief illness at Eastern Maine Medical Center on January 17, 2018 with his two best friends by his side. Terry was born in Calais on November 11, 1953 to Erland and Jean (Johnson) Reynolds. He graduated with honors from Calais Memorial High School, class of 1972.

Terry grew up on Boardman Street in the Milltown section of Calais with his five brothers and sisters. Many bonds and friendships were formed here during his childhood and teenage years many of which remained strong throughout his lifetime. After graduating from high school Terry began his career with the Georgia Pacific Corporation, later Domtar and St. Croix Pulp in Baileyville, retiring in 2012. He also formed many bonds and friendships over the many years working at the mill. Terry was a former member of the St. Croix Jaycees, Spednic Club, Calais Lion’s Club, Meddybemps Volunteer Fire Department, and the Quarter Century Club. He served as selectman for the Town of Meddybemps for several years and was currently serving on the Meddybemps Planning Board.

One of Terry’s favorite pastimes was cruising on Meddybemps Lake in his pontoon boat with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time puttering in the woods and around his property on his tractor. Terry’s favorite go to place was his garage. He loved hosting gatherings and family events at the Garage Mahal and having family stay in the upstairs apartment. Terry also found great joy in teasing and aggravating just about anybody, and even though sarcasm was his middle name, he had a heart of gold.

Terry’s heart was forever broken when he was predeceased by his daughter Jennifer Lynn (Reynolds) Doten in 2015. He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Frank Campbell, stepmother Enid Reynolds and great nephew, Trent James.

Terry will always be lovingly remembered by his best friend and companion of over 26 years, Tammi Smith; her children whom he loved as his own, Mindy Brown and her husband Chris of Milford, ME, Bonnie Smith and her companion Matt Ayer of Franklin, NH, and the son he never had, Danny Wallace and his companion Michaela Carson of Meddybemps. He is also survived by his father, Erland Reynolds and his wife Gloria of Zephyrhills, FL, his mother Jean Campbell of Alexander, his brothers Stephen Reynolds and wife Laurie of Leesburg, VA, Dana Reynolds and his wife Patty of Meddybemps, and Robert Reynolds and his wife Sherri of Calais; his sisters Florence (Boots) Johnson of Calais and Kathy Campbell and her companion Jeff Spatcher of Alexander; his granddaughter Alyssa Shaw and companion Eric Sprague, and great grandson Eli Shaw of Wells, ME, his son-in-law Billy Doten of Meddybemps and his children Ashley Doten and wife Amanda Chandler of Juno AK, and Christopher Doten and companion Sam of South Portland. He will be missed by his Toby cat that enjoyed being spun around on the bar stool and being let in and out every thirty seconds. Terry will be remembered fondly by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and their children.

An informal celebration of Terry's life was held on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 2:00 at the Garage Mahal, 9 Coyote Lane in Meddybemps. If you wish you can come and share a memory or story about Terry or if you would rather, someone else would be happy to read it for you. A committal service will be held in the spring at the Meddybemps Cemetery.