It is with great sadness but with loving memories that we announce the passing of Edwin R. Murphy at age 71 of Lakeland, Florida and St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada. After a long courageous battle with cancer, he died peacefully at his winter home in Lakeland, Florida on March 28, 2018 with his loving wife and daughter by his side.

Eddie was born in New Milford, Connecticut on June 30, 1946. He was the son of Norman and Mary Murphy. He attended Concord College in West Virginia and graduated from University of Tennessee achieving his B. Ed. and later received a Master’s in Education. He taught 4th grade for four years in Brass Elementary, and 2nd grade for 27 years in Hill and Plain Elementary School, New Milford, Connecticut. He taught in middle and elementary schools in Calais, Maine for fifteen years.

Eddie excelled at track & field throughout high school and university. He was an avid reader, especially enjoying mysteries and nature with a special interest in the lives of wolves. But most of all he loved his work with young children and spent over 50 years in the education field specializing in middle & elementary school levels.

He is survived by his wife, Sharyn (Bubar) Murphy; mother Mary (McWaid) Wicklund (Buford); daughter Jessica (Murphy) Jouclard; step-daughters Kristina (Parks) Perrier (Yves), Katelyn (Parks) and Penny (Jeff); grandchildren, Nolan and Charlotte Perrier; Leo and Max Penny; sister Donna Jackson (Elden); uncle, Rev Robert McWaid; brothers-in-law Donald Bubar (Marilyn), Norman Bubar (Debbie), Allan Bubar (Joanne); several nieces and nephews; special cousins Thomas Murphy and Calvin McWaid; and long-time friends Glen Smith, Steve Gill and John McCabe.

We are truly fortunate with the memories he leaves behind. His endless work ethic, kindness toward others, humble heart and unconditional and enduring love will be ingrained in us forever.

Special thanks to The Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, Florida and to Lynn Roberts for her friendship and support.

A Memorial Service will be held in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada and interment will be held in the village of Coldstream, New Brunswick, Canada. Both will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Society, Children’s Miracle Network, or a charity of your choice.