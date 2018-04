Perry – A celebration of the life of James C. Morris, who passed away on March 9, 2018, will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 7th at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared www.maysfuneralhome.com.