JAMES H. CONNOR, JR.

Princeton & Somerville, New Jersey – James Harvey Connor Jr., 89, died at his home on March 24, 2018. James was born to James Sr. and Dorothy (Praster) Connor on November 30, 1928 in Somerville, NJ. He graduated from Bound Brook High School in New Jersey, class of 1948 and then went on to work for American Cyanamid, now known as Pfizer, as a laborer and operator all the while attending school and eventually earning a chemical engineering degree. He stayed with the company for the life of his career, retiring as General Superintendent in 1983.

James was a single father of seven children but, on June 28, 1972 he married Lillian Zimmerman whom he met while attending Parents Without Partners, and together, with their combined families, they spent the following 45 years together.

Upon retiring, James and Lillian purchased a winter home in Florida, a place they enjoyed for the next 30 years. While living in New Jersey James owned and operated his own bait and tackle business, Connor Craft. His love of fishing also led him to Maine on many family vacations where they found a camp for sale in Princeton in 1978. Princeton eventually became their home where James was an active member of the Princeton Baptist Church, Princeton Rod and Gun Club, Lewey’s Island Lodge #138 A.F.&A.M., serving various offices including treasurer, Anah Shriners in Bangor, and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. James loved fishing, hunting and archery.

In addition to his parents James was predeceased by two sons, James Connor III and John Connor; a daughter Denise Heid; two brothers, David and Donald Connor; and two brothers-in-law, Charles and George Zimmerman.

He will be missed by his loving wife, Lillian; six children, Linda Sybrant of Mora, Minnesota, Mary Ann Mackrell of Hagerstown, Maryland, Wayne Mott and his wife Hilda of Middlesex, NewJersey, Kimberly Rudnick and her husband Forrest of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Brenda Connor of Monmouth Juction, New Jersey, and Douglas Connor of Somerville, New Jersey; four sisters-in-law Ruth Connor, Patricia Boniakowski, Beatrice Staats, and Charlotte Zimmerman, all of New Jersey, brother-in-law, Albert Zimmerman and his wife Regina of South Carolina; sister-in-law Charlotte Zimmerman of New Jersey; thirteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of James’ Life was held on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Princeton Baptist Church, 86 Main St., Princeton, ME. Burial will take place in Somerville, New Jersey. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.