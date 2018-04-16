AUDREY J. SEARS

Perry – Audrey Joyce Sears, 78, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 5, 2018 at her home in Perry. Audrey was born in Calais on April 2, 1940, daughter of Howard and Evangeline (Johnson) Lincoln.

She attended schools in Perry and while raising her daughter Shirley, she made wreaths and worked at Cape Cod Tuna in Eastport. On July 18, 1968, she married Larry Sears. Audrey enjoyed going to Senior Citizens in Eastport, traveling, especially to casinos, going out to eat, camping, and life in general.

In addition to her parents, Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband Larry Sears; and a brother-in-law Bob Poole. Surviving are her daughter, Shirley Hill and husband Ron of Alexander; two grandchildren, Gary Hill and wife Jennifer of Winterport, and Lisa Emerson and husband Todd of Columbia Falls; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Andrew; two sisters, Dot Poole of Perry, and Pat Young and husband Hank of Eastport; and a niece, Jennifer Young.

Visiting hours will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. A celebration of Audrey’s life will be held in the funeral home 1 p.m. Friday, April 13, 2018 with Pastor Brenda Shambaugh officiating. Burial will take place in Johnson Cemetery in Perry. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.MaysFuneralHome.com.