CAROLYN L. JAMES

Grand Lake Stream – Carolyn Lee James, 73, passed away on April 2, 2018 in Calais. Carolyn was born in St. Stephen, New Brunswick on November 30, 1944 to Melvin and Doris (Harriman) Mitchell, of Baileyville.

She enrolled in beautician school soon out of high school, but the job Carolyn loved most was running her sporting camps, Shoreline Camps, in Grand Lake Stream with her husband, Arnold “Jim” James for over 20 years. Carolyn worked hard to provide for all her guests as if they were family, which led to many long-lasting special friendships with customers who would visit Shoreline Camps year after year. Carolyn also enjoyed reading, traveling, walking, and spending time with her family. She spent many afternoons playing cards, laughing and eating ice cream with her granddaughters all the while creating treasured memories. Some of Carolyn’s favorite memories were from the many weeks every year spent in Aruba with Jimmy, her “kids” and friends. She was full of life and love, especially for her family. She was a mother-in-law that was more like a mother and a wife that was also a best friend. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Marie James and her brother-in-law, Elwood Tozier.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Arnold James; her son, Gregory James and his wife Heather; three granddaughters, Taylor Carle and her husband, Matthew, Morgan James and Courtney James; her great grandson, Matthew Carle; sisters, Brenda Tozier, Melva Currier and Barbara Pendleton; two special nieces, Christina James of Hampden and Jennifer Pratt, her husband Scott and their son Mitchell all of Baileyville; other nieces and nephews she held dear and many special friends, including the Rockland Group and so many patrons of Shoreline Camps that became her family over the last 20 years.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Village Cemetery, Grand Lake Stream. Donations in Carolyn's memory can be made to People's United Methodist Church, 20 3rd Ave., Baileyville, ME 04694.